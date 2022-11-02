The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guests

Inside NY's Waldorf Astoria in 1902 Credit: United States Library of Congress; Public Domain Image

According to Atlas Obscura, there is an abandoned train station that is located beneath New York's Waldorf-Astoria Hotel.

Track 61 is the storage track that has its own private railroad platform. The platform is part of the Grand Central Terminal.

Track 61 is a part of a twelve-track storage yard underneath the hotel. The yard was first built in the 1910s during the construction of the Grand Central Terminal. At the time, there was no Waldorf Astoria Hotel. The hotel was only built in the 1930s.

Originally, the Track 61 platform was not meant to be used as a station but when the Waldorf Astoria was built, it was found to be a convenient way for special guests to access the hotel unobtrusively.

It was reportedly used as a private transport stop for some U.S. presidents.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt used Track 61 to have his car transported to the station. The car could then be directly lifted into the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Roosevelt may have also used the station to enter and exit privately.

Track 61 was also used by President George W. Bush and his staff including Colin Powell and Condoleeza Rice when they had to travel to meetings at the hotel.

As for the current status of Track 61, there are rumors that it is still in use although the station looks old and seems to be in a state of disrepair.

The rumors that the station is still being used exist because there is a locked and unmarked door at the street level of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel that leads down to the station.