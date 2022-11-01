"Halloween asteroid" shaped like a skull flew by Earth twice in the last few years

Radar image of asteroid 2015 TB145 Credit: NAIC-Arecibo/NSF; Public Domain Image

There is a Halloween asteroid that is spookily shaped like a skull. The asteroid is officially called 2015 TB145.

The asteroid first passed by Earth on Saturday, October 31 in 2015. When it passed by Earth, it was nicknamed "Spooky" and the "Great Pumpkin."

Scientists were able to capture a radar image of the asteroid to reveal that it resembled a skull. The "skull" shape was because the asteroid had an uneven surface with depressions in certain regions.

In 2015, the asteroid passed by Earth safely leaving a distance of approximately 300,000 miles. From radar images, scientists determined that the asteroid was more than 1950 feet wide and rotated once every five hours. The asteroid sped through space at a speed of 78,293 mph.

The 2015 TB145 asteroid passed by Earth a second time in November 2018. When the asteroid passed by Earth a second time, its shape changed and it no longer resembled a skull.

Scientists believe that the asteroid is actually a dead or extinct comet. An extinct comet is one that has expelled most of its volatile ice. It tends to resemble an asteroid which is why scientists may be unable to identify the true physical nature of the 2015 TB145.

About six percent of near-Earth asteroids are thought to be extinct comets.

Currently, there are no reports from scientists about a timeline for the next appearance of the 2015 TB145 asteroid. It is possible that it may never appear near Earth again.

However, there are other asteroids that have passed by Earth.

For Halloween 2022, Asteroid 2022 RM4 was projected to fly near Earth. Interestingly, it is one of six asteroids that was predicted to swing past Earth for Halloween in 2022.