The oldest doll in the world is from ancient Egypt and has a thick shock of hair and a wooden body

Paddle doll with beaded hair Credit: Rogers Fund, 1915; Public Domain Image

In the history of dolls, wooden paddle dolls from ancient Egypt are said to be the oldest type of doll in the world.

The paddle doll dates back to 2000 BC to the Middle Kingdom of Egypt. The dolls have been excavated from various tombs that date from the Sixth Dynasty to the Thirteenth Dynasty of Egypt.

According to the Met Museum which contains a collection of Egyptian art, the paddle doll is just a flat piece of wood that is meant to represent the female body or torso. The doll contains a neck and what looks like arms branching out from the sides of the torso.

The paddle doll has thick hair made of beads on a linen thread. The body may be painted with jewelry or decorative textile patterns or tattoos. Paddle dolls may even be painted with more private parts of the body. This is because the dolls were never meant to be toys.

The dolls are thought to have served a religious or symbolic purpose. Initially, it was believed that the dolls were fertility symbols. However, many paddle dolls were excavated near ancient clappers (a form of percussion instruments).

The beaded hair of the doll would have made percussion-like sounds when shaken. Thus, the dolls could have been used during the singing and dancing that occurred in religious ceremonies.

There is still no consensus among historians as to the true purpose of the paddle dolls.

Today, paddle dolls can be found in different museums including the Met Museum.