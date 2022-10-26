The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism

Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.

Thynn's title is the Marchioness of Bath. She is married to Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath. Thynn is also the first mixed-race marchioness of Bath.

In the British aristocracy, the title of marquess and marchioness is only second to that of duke and duchess.

Thynn's father is Nigerian and her mother is English. She married her husband in 2013 a few years before the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While Thynn may be the Marchioness of Bath, she is no stranger to wealth and privilege. Her father, Oladipo Jadesimi is a billionaire Nigerian oil businessman. It would have been relatively easy for her to fit into the upper-class stratified lifestyle of the British aristocrat.

However, like Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, Thynn also claimed that she encountered racism.

According to an article in Evoke, some family members were banned from attending Thynn's wedding. Specifically, her husband's parents chose to boycott the wedding of their son because they had a problem with his future wife. It was stated that Thynn's mother-in-law made racist comments.

Currently, Thynn and her husband are the proud parents of two boys. Her elder son, John Thynn is titled, Viscount Weymouth. In the future, John Thynn may become the Marquess of Bath and the first marquess of mixed race in the U.K.