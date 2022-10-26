The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzBF0_0inLVUP400
Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0

Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.

Thynn's title is the Marchioness of Bath. She is married to Ceawlin Thynn, the 8th Marquess of Bath. Thynn is also the first mixed-race marchioness of Bath.

In the British aristocracy, the title of marquess and marchioness is only second to that of duke and duchess.

Thynn's father is Nigerian and her mother is English. She married her husband in 2013 a few years before the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While Thynn may be the Marchioness of Bath, she is no stranger to wealth and privilege. Her father, Oladipo Jadesimi is a billionaire Nigerian oil businessman. It would have been relatively easy for her to fit into the upper-class stratified lifestyle of the British aristocrat.

However, like Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, Thynn also claimed that she encountered racism.

According to an article in Evoke, some family members were banned from attending Thynn's wedding. Specifically, her husband's parents chose to boycott the wedding of their son because they had a problem with his future wife. It was stated that Thynn's mother-in-law made racist comments.

Currently, Thynn and her husband are the proud parents of two boys. Her elder son, John Thynn is titled, Viscount Weymouth. In the future, John Thynn may become the Marquess of Bath and the first marquess of mixed race in the U.K.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Britain# Royals# Celebrity

Comments / 35

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
135890 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The world's most expensive coffee beans are handpicked from the droppings of the civet cat

Coffee seeds from the fecal matter of the palm civetCredit: Wibowo Djatmiko (Wie146); CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kopi Luwak is considered to be the world's most expensive coffee bean. It is an Indonesian coffee that consists of partially digested coffee beans or cherries.

Read full story
151 comments

Designer of the "little black dress" made a final gift to Audrey Hepburn right before her death

Colorized image of Audrey Hepburn in 1959Credit: MGM; Public Domain Image. Audrey Hepburn (1929 - 1993) was a fashion muse for French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018).

Read full story
1 comments

The Merovingians from ancient Gaul were alleged to have Jesus's bloodline

The Merovingians were a dynasty of Germanic origin kings who ruled ancient Gaul (the south of France) from the 5th to the 8th century. They were a ruling family of Franks. The Franks were first associated with tribes from the Lower Rhine and the Ems Rivers located on the edge of the Roman Empire. They gained power over the post-Roman kingdoms and Germanic peoples. The kings ruled the throne of France and the most famous Frankish king was Charlemagne.

Read full story
181 comments

Catherine, Princess of Wales once gave her brother the most unusual royal gift

Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2019Credit: Attribution: BBC News اردو - YouTube; CC-BY-3.0 In a national poll of inspiring women in the U.K., Catherine, the Princess of Wales has been voted the "top female role model." The award is based on a nationwide poll that is part of the Girls Out Loud campaign that seeks to inspire young girls in the U.K.

Read full story
31 comments

Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II

Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.

Read full story
299 comments

The oldest doll in the world is from ancient Egypt and has a thick shock of hair and a wooden body

Paddle doll with beaded hairCredit: Rogers Fund, 1915; Public Domain Image. In the history of dolls, wooden paddle dolls from ancient Egypt are said to be the oldest type of doll in the world.

Read full story
9 comments

The woman who became the first black British aristocrat and heiress was initially born into slavery

Image of a painting of Dido Elizabeth Beth Lindsay and her cousin Lady Elizabeth MurrayCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Britain's first black aristocrat is considered to be Elizabeth Dido Belle (1761 - 1804).

Read full story
80 comments

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reported to be wealthier than King Charles III

UK Prime Minister Rishi SunakCredit: U.S. Department of Treasury; Public Domain Image. Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on 25 October 2022. Sunak is one the youngest British prime ministers at the age of 42. He is also the first non-white prime minister of the country. He is of Indian origin.

Read full story
38 comments

The very last immigrant processed at Ellis Island was arrested for overstaying

Arne PettersenCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Arne Pettersen (1901 - 1981) was the last immigrant who was processed at Ellis Island. Pettersen was a Norwegian sailor who first came to America in 1929 or 1930. He came in as a sailor and not a poverty-stricken refugee.

Read full story
48 comments

The last prisoners held in the Tower of London were twin brothers who were gangsters

London gangster Reginald Kray (second from left) in 1968Credit: The National Archives UK; No known copyright restrictions. There have been many famous prisoners held at the Tower of London. The Tower of London was first built in 1078 by William the Conqueror.

Read full story
20 comments
Missouri State

The last surviving Civil War widow only just passed away in 2020

Helen Viola JacksonCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. It's been approximately 150 years since the end of the American Civil War. The Civil War began more than 161 years ago on April 12, 1861.

Read full story
242 comments

The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad

Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.

Read full story
196 comments

Queen Victoria's christening gown was used continuously for 163 years for the christening of 62 royal babies

Image of painting of Victoria, Princess Royal (artist: Franz Xaver Winterhalter)Credit: Royal Collection; Public Domain Image. There has always been a tradition behind the Royal Baby christening gown used by the British Royal Family.

Read full story
33 comments

The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor

Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.

Read full story
267 comments
Bethlehem, CT

This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun

Dolores Hart in 1959Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image. Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.

Read full story
123 comments

Archaeologists claim that the tomb of "Santa Claus" is buried in a Turkish church

St. Nicholas Church in DemreCredit: Dosseman; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The real-life or original Santa Claus is St. Nicholas (270 -343) who lived in Turkey during the time of the Roman Empire.

Read full story
17 comments

Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81

Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read full story
1597 comments

A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute

Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.

Read full story
175 comments

Apollonius of Tyana was the other "Jesus Christ" who also claimed to perform miracles

Image of ApolloniusCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Apollonius of Tyana was a Greek philosopher who hailed from the town of Tyana located in a Roman province. He is said to have been born around 15 AD in Turkey and died around 100 AD in Ephesus, Turkey.

Read full story
376 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy