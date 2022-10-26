The woman who became the first black British aristocrat and heiress was initially born into slavery

Image of a painting of Dido Elizabeth Beth Lindsay and her cousin Lady Elizabeth Murray Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image

Britain's first black aristocrat is considered to be Elizabeth Dido Belle (1761 - 1804).

Belle was the mixed-race daughter of Maria Belle, an enslaved African woman, and Sir John Lindsay, a British naval officer who was stationed in the British West Indies in the 1700s.

When Lindsay had to return to England, he took Belle with him and entrusted her to the care of his uncle.

Belle was brought up by her granduncle William Murray, the Earl of Mansfield, and his wife. According to all accounts, she was treated like one of the family and grew up together with her cousin in the same household.

Belle is not just Britain's first aristocrat, she is also an heiress. When her uncle left a will, he included Belle in the will and stipulated that she would receive an outright sum and an annuity. Belle was also educated and seems to have been well-regarded by her uncle's family.

Belle lived in her uncle's house for 31 years. It was already considered unusual for a mixed-race girl to be raised as one of the family in those days.

After her uncle died, Belle's later life is reported to have been quite different. She lived comfortably but an article in English Heritage describes her life as "middling."

While Belle did receive a lump sum and an annuity from her uncle, it was considerably less than what her white cousin received. It is thought that she received less because she was an illegitimate child.

Later in life, Belle did get married to a French steward. The couple had 3 sons and lived in London until Belle's death at the age of 43.