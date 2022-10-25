U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reported to be wealthier than King Charles III

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Credit: U.S. Department of Treasury; Public Domain Image

Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on 25 October 2022. Sunak is one the youngest British prime ministers at the age of 42. He is also the first non-white prime minister of the country. He is of Indian origin.

Sunak met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace where he was officially confirmed as the new leader of the U.K.

Sunak is also known as one of the wealthiest British prime ministers. Sunak's wealth is mostly obtained through his wife, Akshata Murty.

Akshata is an heiress and the only daughter of Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy. Akshata's father is the founder of the IT company, Infosys and is reported to have a net worth of $4.5 to $5 billion.

Some media reports claim that Sunak is wealthier than King Charles III. However, this may not be exactly true.

The monarchy is worth billions of pounds. Reports estimate that it is worth anywhere from $20 billion to $80 billion or more. King Charles III has a separate private net worth which is reported to be $600 million. The rest of the assets belonging to the monarchy are tied into the Crown Estates and is not considered to be private wealth. There is the priceless Royal Art Collection, numerous castles and palaces, and thousands of acres of land, as well as the Royal Crown Jewels.

Comparing the wealth of the British prime minister to that of King Charles III may be like comparing apples to oranges. It simply isn't straightforward.