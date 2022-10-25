The very last immigrant processed at Ellis Island was arrested for overstaying

Arne Pettersen (1901 - 1981) was the last immigrant who was processed at Ellis Island.

Pettersen was a Norwegian sailor who first came to America in 1929 or 1930. He came in as a sailor and not a poverty-stricken refugee.

Pettersen would obtain shore leave to step foot in the U.S. but he would often overstay. Pettersen had journeyed to and from America several times but his first encounter with Ellis Island was in 1944.

In the 1940s, the only people who were processed at Ellis Island were war refugees and those who had problems with their paperwork. Ellis Island also served as a detention center during World War II.

Pettersen was arrested in 1944 for overstaying his shore leave and not registering himself. A mug shot was taken during his arrest. Pettersen did leave on another ship after a few days.

In 1954, Pettersen was back in the U.S. and had overstayed his shore leave again. By then, he had stayed in the U.S. for a period of six months. He was arrested and taken to Ellis Island as a detainee.

He promised to leave voluntarily and was released. He was the last person to be processed in Ellis Island as it was officially closed by the U.S. government in November 1954.

Although Pettersen told the U.S. authorities that he would leave voluntarily, it took until February 1955 for him to actually board a ship and leave the country. This time, he was re-arrested and then deported.

When Pettersen boarded the ship to go back to Norway, he received newspaper publicity as the last detainee of Ellis Island before it closed.