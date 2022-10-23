Queen Victoria's christening gown was used continuously for 163 years for the christening of 62 royal babies

Image of painting of Victoria, Princess Royal (artist: Franz Xaver Winterhalter) Credit: Royal Collection; Public Domain Image

There has always been a tradition behind the Royal Baby christening gown used by the British Royal Family.

The Honiton lace christening gown is the most famous christening gown commissioned by Queen Victoria for her daughter in 1841. The gown is used for baptisms of the royal children.

The gown was first used by Queen Victoria's first child, Princess Victoria. It was designed by the Embroiderer to the Queen, Janet Sutherland. The gown was made of Honiton lace and Spitalfields silk.

Honiton lace designs are focused on scrollwork and depict flowers and leaves. It is handmade lacework. Spitalfields silk was created by Huguenot silk weavers who settled down in Spitalfields, London.

The christening gown was worn by the first royal baby in 1841 and was also used by all of Queen Victoria's children. It was then used for Queen Victoria's grandchildren and all the generations of Britsh Royal babies that came after her. Five kings, four queens, an empress, and a crown princess were christened in the gown.

The late Queen Elizabeth II as well as her son, the current King Charles III were also christened in the gown.

The last royal baby to wear it was Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2004. Over the years, a total of 62 royal babies wore the gown.

After the baptism of Lady Louise Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II decided to retire the gown as it had become too fragile after 163 years and needed to be conserved. A replica gown was made of the original christening gown which is now in use for the current generation of royal babies.