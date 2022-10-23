The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor

Robert Urich in 1973 Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image

Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.

Urich began his television career in the 1970s and soon after appeared in shows like The Love Boat, Charlie's Angels, and Cheers. His acting credits in television are numerous and the listing lasts until 2002. His final roles were in the 2002 movies, Clover Bend and Aftermath.

Urich died at the age of 55 suffering from synovial sarcoma, a rare cancer of the tissue. He had battled cancer for six years. He was survived by his actress wife Heather Menzies. Menzies was mostly famous due to her role as Louisa Von Trapp, one of the children in the 1965 film, Sound of Music.

Urich was also survived by three adopted children, Ryan, Emily, and Allison.

His son, Ryan (age 43 as of October 2022) is currently a doctor listed with the Lovelace Medical Group. According to US News Health, Ryan is an infectious diseases specialist in New Mexico.

Before Ryan became a doctor, he was an actor. Ryan has his own IMDb page that lists three acting credits. His last movie role was in 2003 and it appears that he hasn't acted in any movies since then. Instead, he decided to focus on a medical career.

In an article in Closer Weekly, Ryan claimed that he was inspired to become a doctor because of his father suffering from cancer. He stated that although he could not help his father, with his medical degree, he could help someone else.

Tragically, Ryan's mother, Heather Menzies, also passed away from terminal brain cancer in 2017.