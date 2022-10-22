Bethlehem, CT

This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZ2ly_0iiwUZi000
Dolores Hart in 1959Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image

Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.

Prior to her life at the abbey, Hart was an up-and-coming Hollywood actress who had acted along with Elvis Presley in movies like Loving You (1957). She started her Hollywood career at the age of 19 and left at the age of 24 to begin a new life as a cloistered nun.

When she was an actress, Hart was compared to Grace Kelly. Hart acted in 10 movies in the 1950s and the 1960s. She was also known for her association with Elvis Presley and acted in two movies with him even sharing an on-screen kiss. She remembers Elvis Presley fondly stating that he was a true gentleman.

She also acted alongside other classic movie stars such as Montgomery Clift, Connie Francis, Anthony Quinn, and Myrna Loy.

When she decided to leave Hollywood for a higher calling, Hart had already been engaged to architect Don Robinson. She broke off her engagement with him although the two remained friends for life until his death in 2011.

In an interview with Fox News in 2021, Hart claimed that she left Hollywood because she did not feel that she had a purpose there. She felt that God had called her to become a nun. She found peace in the abbey.

Hart's last movie Come Fly With Me was released in 1963. In her later life as a nun, she appeared in a few documentaries.

Hart is still with the Abbey of Regina Laudis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Celebrity# Actress# Hollywood# Elvis Presley# Movie

Comments / 123

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
134509 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The oldest doll in the world is from ancient Egypt and has a thick shock of hair and a wooden body

Paddle doll with beaded hairCredit: Rogers Fund, 1915; Public Domain Image. In the history of dolls, wooden paddle dolls from ancient Egypt are said to be the oldest type of doll in the world.

Read full story
1 comments

The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism

Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0 Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.

Read full story
12 comments

The woman who became the first black British aristocrat and heiress was initially born into slavery

Image of a painting of Dido Elizabeth Beth Lindsay and her cousin Lady Elizabeth MurrayCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Britain's first black aristocrat is considered to be Elizabeth Dido Belle (1761 - 1804).

Read full story
41 comments

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reported to be wealthier than King Charles III

UK Prime Minister Rishi SunakCredit: U.S. Department of Treasury; Public Domain Image. Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on 25 October 2022. Sunak is one the youngest British prime ministers at the age of 42. He is also the first non-white prime minister of the country. He is of Indian origin.

Read full story
25 comments

The very last immigrant processed at Ellis Island was arrested for overstaying

Arne PettersenCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Arne Pettersen (1901 - 1981) was the last immigrant who was processed at Ellis Island. Pettersen was a Norwegian sailor who first came to America in 1929 or 1930. He came in as a sailor and not a poverty-stricken refugee.

Read full story
42 comments

The last prisoners held in the Tower of London were twin brothers who were gangsters

London gangster Reginald Kray (second from left) in 1968Credit: The National Archives UK; No known copyright restrictions. There have been many famous prisoners held at the Tower of London. The Tower of London was first built in 1078 by William the Conqueror.

Read full story
17 comments
Missouri State

The last surviving Civil War widow only just passed away in 2020

Helen Viola JacksonCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. It's been approximately 150 years since the end of the American Civil War. The Civil War began more than 161 years ago on April 12, 1861.

Read full story
245 comments

The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad

Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.

Read full story
179 comments

Queen Victoria's christening gown was used continuously for 163 years for the christening of 62 royal babies

Image of painting of Victoria, Princess Royal (artist: Franz Xaver Winterhalter)Credit: Royal Collection; Public Domain Image. There has always been a tradition behind the Royal Baby christening gown used by the British Royal Family.

Read full story
30 comments

The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor

Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.

Read full story
224 comments

Archaeologists claim that the tomb of "Santa Claus" is buried in a Turkish church

St. Nicholas Church in DemreCredit: Dosseman; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The real-life or original Santa Claus is St. Nicholas (270 -343) who lived in Turkey during the time of the Roman Empire.

Read full story
17 comments

Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81

Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.

Read full story
1587 comments

A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute

Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.

Read full story
175 comments

Apollonius of Tyana was the other "Jesus Christ" who also claimed to perform miracles

Image of ApolloniusCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Apollonius of Tyana was a Greek philosopher who hailed from the town of Tyana located in a Roman province. He is said to have been born around 15 AD in Turkey and died around 100 AD in Ephesus, Turkey.

Read full story
375 comments

Game of Thrones actor is a direct descendant of famous classic writer Charles Dickens

For fans of Games of Thrones, the character known as Viserys Targaryen was a king. In real life, Viserys was played by British actor Harry Lloyd. According to Game of Thrones trivia, Lloyd only had five appearances on Game of Thrones and was the "shortest-running starring cast member of the show". He was in one of the show's most iconic death scenes.

Read full story
18 comments

London-born Charlie Chaplin was in a wheelchair when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

Charlie Chaplin in 1931Credit: Cassowary Colorizations; CC- BY-2.0 Charlie Chaplin (1889 - 1977) is known as one of the earliest film stars who rose to fame during the silent era of movies.

Read full story
12 comments

The real-life "Santa Claus" is from Turkey and not the North Pole

1872 photograph of Santa ClausCredit: r L. R. Bronk - Ballston Spa, New York; Public Domain Image. According to historians, the origin of the real Santa Claus isn't the North Pole - it is Turkey.

Read full story
34 comments
Utah State

This state in the U.S. has the greatest number of hoodoos on Earth

Hoodoo in UtahCredit: Bernard Spragg. NZ from Christchurch, New Zealand; Public Domain Image. A hoodoo in geology refers to a column of rock that is tall, thin, and formed by erosion. A typical hoodoo formation may contain soft rock and hard rock which has not been subject to erosion.

Read full story
6 comments

This English island is one of the earliest places in Western Europe mentioned as far back as the 4th century

Causeway to St. Michael's MountCredit: Graham Hogg; CC-BY-SA-2.0 St. Michael's Mount in Cornwall, England is a tidal island. It is linked to the town of Marazion by a causeway that is only passable between mid-tide and low water.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy