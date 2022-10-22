This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun

Dolores Hart in 1959 Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image

Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.

Prior to her life at the abbey, Hart was an up-and-coming Hollywood actress who had acted along with Elvis Presley in movies like Loving You (1957). She started her Hollywood career at the age of 19 and left at the age of 24 to begin a new life as a cloistered nun.

When she was an actress, Hart was compared to Grace Kelly. Hart acted in 10 movies in the 1950s and the 1960s. She was also known for her association with Elvis Presley and acted in two movies with him even sharing an on-screen kiss. She remembers Elvis Presley fondly stating that he was a true gentleman.

She also acted alongside other classic movie stars such as Montgomery Clift, Connie Francis, Anthony Quinn, and Myrna Loy.

When she decided to leave Hollywood for a higher calling, Hart had already been engaged to architect Don Robinson. She broke off her engagement with him although the two remained friends for life until his death in 2011.

In an interview with Fox News in 2021, Hart claimed that she left Hollywood because she did not feel that she had a purpose there. She felt that God had called her to become a nun. She found peace in the abbey.

Hart's last movie Come Fly With Me was released in 1963. In her later life as a nun, she appeared in a few documentaries.

Hart is still with the Abbey of Regina Laudis.