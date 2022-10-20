Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81

Carol Channing in 1960 Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image

Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals.

She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.

Channing was born in Seattle, Washington in 1921. She was the only child of her parents. Her father was half African American and half German while her mother had German and Jewish origins.

Channing did not realize that she had African American heritage until her mother told her the news when she was 17. Channing could easily pass as white because she had very light skin and would bleach her hair blond. Channing's own father passed as white because he was also light-skinned.

According to an article in Black Enterprise, Channing felt that the only way to succeed in show business was to pass as white.

Channing only revealed her African American ancestry in 2002 when she released a memoir and went public with the information at 81.

One could argue that Channing kept her heritage a secret for a long time because she felt ashamed and thought it could have affected her career.

Instead, Channing stated that she was not ashamed of her roots and was proud of being African American. She claimed that she could "sing and dance better than any white woman."

Channing won several awards in theater and music before she passed away in 2019 at the age of 97.