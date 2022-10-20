A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute

Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0

Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.

Vulovic set a record for surviving the highest fall ever without a parachute.

Vulovic was a 23-year-old Serbian flight attendant working for Jat Airways (JAT Yugoslav Airlines) in 1972 when she survived a bomb blast on board JAT Flight 367.

The suitcase bomb exploded on JAT Flight 367 on 26 January 1972 while it was en route from Stockholm to Belgrade. There were 28 passengers on board the flight but only one survived - Vulovic.

The explosion caused the aircraft to break up over Czechoslovakia. As the plane hit the ground, the pilots and the passengers died on impact. However, Vulovic was the only person found alive in the wreckage.

Vulovic was severely injured and was in a coma for several days. She made an almost complete recovery stating that she had no memory of the crash.

It is thought that Vulovic survived the plane crash because she was pinned to the floor by a food cart. She was located at the tail end of the fuselage which separated from the plane and landed in thick snow. Meanwhile, the other passengers and crew were sucked out of the plane when the cabin depressurized.

Vulovic continued to work for JAT Airways even after her fall although it was more of a desk job. She also became a minor celebrity and was involved in the politics of her country.

She passed away in 2016 at the age of 66.

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

