Apollonius of Tyana was the other "Jesus Christ" who also claimed to perform miracles

Image of Apollonius Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image

Apollonius of Tyana was a Greek philosopher who hailed from the town of Tyana located in a Roman province. He is said to have been born around 15 AD in Turkey and died around 100 AD in Ephesus, Turkey.

Apollonius has been nicknamed the "Greek Jesus Christ" or the "Pagan Jesus Christ." He is often linked and compared with Jesus and his story is reported to parallel that of Jesus.

Apollonius's life is detailed in different historical accounts. In one of the accounts written in the 220s or 230s AD, Apollonius is described as a wandering teacher of philosophy who performed miracles. He traveled to different regions of the world including Asia Minor, India, parts of Africa, and Europe. He was also exalted as a leader with supernatural powers.

Like Jesus, Apollonius was accused of conspiring against the Roman emperor and placed on trial. In the end, he also ascended to heaven.

Apollonius has been mentioned by anti-Christian philosophers as early as the 3rd century to counter the influence of Jesus and Christianity. They claim that Jesus was not unique because there were men like Apollonius who existed. Moroever, they claimed that Apollonius was more relatable because he never stated that he was a god.

The Romans also used the name of Apollonius when they were trying to wipe out Christianity around 300 AD.

Apollonius may very well have existed. He is even a known figure in the Islamic World. However, there is no evidence other than historical writings for his existence.