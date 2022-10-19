Game of Thrones actor is a direct descendant of famous classic writer Charles Dickens

Harry Lloyd in 2018 Credit: Greg2600; CC-BY-SA-2.0

For fans of Games of Thrones, the character known as Viserys Targaryen was a king. In real life, Viserys was played by British actor Harry Lloyd.

According to Game of Thrones trivia, Lloyd only had five appearances on Game of Thrones and was the "shortest-running starring cast member of the show". He was in one of the show's most iconic death scenes.

Lloyd is 38 years old (as of October 2022) but he has had a stable career as an actor appearing in not just Game of Thrones but in several different roles on British TV and the stage.

Lloyd is the great-great-great grandson of famous British writer, Charles Dickens. Dickens wrote some of the most famous classics in the world including Oliver Twist, Great Expectations, A Tale of Two Cities, and a Christmas Carol.

Lloyd is directly related to Dickens through his mother's side. His mother is directly descended from one of Dickens' children.

While Lloyd may have trained as an actor, he was also conscious of his roots. He became an English major in college and wrote his thesis on his famous ancestor's work. He has also appeared in television adaptations of two of Dickens's novels.

According to his filmography, Lloyd will next appear in the 2022 British movie, The Lost King. He will play King Richard III.

While Lloyd hasn't yet made it big in Hollywood, he has received sufficient recognition for his work on British TV and has been nominated for quite a few acting awards in his career. It remains to be seen if he will play a bigger role in the future.