London-born Charlie Chaplin was in a wheelchair when he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

Charlie Chaplin (1889 - 1977) is known as one of the earliest film stars who rose to fame during the silent era of movies.

However, not many are aware that he was born in London to a poor family. His father was absent and his mother struggled to support him. He was left on his own after his mother was committed to a mental asylum.

From an early age, Chaplin began to perform on stage as an actor and comedian. His work was recognized and he was taken to the United States by a theater company at the age of 19. The rest of his life became history as he achieved unimaginable fame and became one of the most famous people of the 20th century.

Chaplin's health only declined towards the late 1960s as he suffered from a series of strokes. He continued to work until the mid-1970s but became very frail and had to resort to using a wheelchair.

In 1975, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II but he was so frail that he could not kneel for his award. Instead, he sat in his wheelchair while receiving the award from the Queen. Chaplin was 86 when he received his award and he was reportedly starstruck at meeting the Queen. He was dumbfounded when the Queen thanked him for his movies.

Just two years after his knighthood, Chaplin's health declined even more and he required constant care. He died shortly on Christmas Day, 1977, after he suffered another stroke.