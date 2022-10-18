Evidence that Stone Age people danced to the rhythm of rattling elk teeth

Painting of Stone Age people Credit: Gugatchitchinadze; CC-BY-SA-4.0

Evidence has already been found that the Stone Age people who lived around 8000 years ago had their own form of music and dance.

A Russian cemetery was found to contain thousands of animal incisors (elk teeth). The incisors were found across 84 burials located on an island in Russia's Republic of Karelia.

The teeth were attached to form pendants and researchers believe that the pendants were attached to the clothing of the Stone Age people. When the burial plots were discovered, the clothing had disintegrated but the elk teeth pendants remained.

The Stone Age people were identified to be prehistoric hunter-gatherers from Eurasia and the elk were obviously important to them.

The ornaments containing the elk teeth were suspended from clothing or sewn onto clothing. Some ornaments contained up to 300 individual teeth. Archaeologists believe that the purpose of the elk teeth ornaments was to serve as musical instruments. The ornaments would make a rattling sound as the person wearing the pendants moved around.

The surfaces of the elk teeth were characterized by cuts, chips, and hollows indicating that the marks were the result of teeth being worn down during dancing.

The distinctive marks meant that the Stone Age people may have loved to dance to the rattling sound of elk teeth.

Rattles are known to be the world's earliest musical instruments and even today some groups use rattles for their religious ceremonies and dances. The sound of the rattling teeth depends on the quality and quantity of the teeth used.