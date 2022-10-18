The real-life "Santa Claus" is from Turkey and not the North Pole

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFMmK_0idYizKh00
1872 photograph of Santa ClausCredit: r L. R. Bronk - Ballston Spa, New York; Public Domain Image

According to historians, the origin of the real Santa Claus isn't the North Pole - it is Turkey.

The real-life Santa Claus was actually Saint Nicholas and he was born in the ancient city of Patara in Turkey. Nicholas lived around the time period of 300 AD and he was the son of a rich merchant.

Nicholas's birth was considered to be a miracle and legend has it that he performed miracles as a young man. After his father's death, Nicholas inherited his father's estate and he used his wealth to aid the poor and those who were in need.

The story of Santa Claus presenting gifts to people during Christmas has its origins in the story of Nicholas helping the poor. Nicholas often helped people anonymously leaving bags of gold or money. There is another story that claims he dropped the bags of gold or money from the chimney.

Throughout his life, Nicholas helped those in need and even performed the miracle of bringing the dead back to life.

These stories may be based on myth but Nicholas did exist and he died at the age of 65 in the city of Myra. In his memory, a church was built in his honor and Nicholas's sarcophagus was kept there.

Today, there is a St. Nicholas Church in what is now the town of Demre in Turkey. As for the remains of Nicholas, it was reported that most of his bones were stolen in 1087 and dispersed to different locations in Europe.

