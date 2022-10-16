This V-neck linen top from ancient Egypt is the world's oldest woven garment

Anita Durairaj

Tarkhan DressCredit: Nic McPhee; CC-BY-SA-2.0

The Tarkhan Dress is considered to be the oldest woven garment in the world. Radiocarbon dating has dated the garment to the late fourth millennium BC making it about 5000 years old or more.

The garment was first found in the Tarkhan cemetery near Cairo, Egypt in the early 1900s. The garment was recovered amongst a pile of linen in a tomb in the cemetery and sent to University College London for analysis. However, the garment lay unstudied and undisturbed for years until it was rediscovered by conservationists in the museum during the 1970s.

The Tarkhan Dress is thought to be a women's dress making it not just the oldest garment in the world but also the world's oldest women's clothing.

Although the garment looks like a V-neck top, it is part of a dress with the hem missing. Historians are not sure about the precise length of the dress. However, based on the dimensions of the dress, it was made for a teenager or a very slim woman.

The dress is a testament to the skill of ancient people who lived 5000 years ago. It is made of hand-woven linen but there are also fine details such as knife-pleated sleeves and bodice. It is not known if the dress had actually been worn by any of the ancient Egyptians or if it was just placed in the tomb as funerary clothing.

The Tarkhan Dress is currently placed on display at the University College London Petrie Museum of Egyptian Archaeology.

To carefully conserve the dress, it has been stitched onto a fine silk material and mounted for display.

# History# Archaeology

