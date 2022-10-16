A Chinese emperor vase valued at $8 million was mistakenly appraised for less than $2000

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qC61z_0ibJ6Rth00
Representation of a Chinese vaseCredit: Unknown author; CC-BY-SA-2.0-France

According to Business Insider, a French art expert was fired for appraising a valuable vase for less than $2000 when it actually went up in auction for more than $8 million.

The Osenat auction house located in Fontainebleu, France was responsible for pricing the vase.

The vase was supposed to be priceless because it may have contained the the stamp of Qianlong who was the fifth emperor of the Qing Dynasty. He lived in the 1700s and was known for his cultural achievements.

The vase originally belonged to an anonymous seller who had found it in her mother's estate in Brittany, France.

Even prior to the sale at the auction house, the vase had already received a lot of interest from hundreds of buyers. There were people who made the journey from far away as China to view the vase. However, the auction house expert stood by his decision to value the vase at a pre-sale estimate of $1943.

It is thought that the expert believed the vase was just a copy of the original. Nevertheless, the auction house could not tolerate the expensive mistake and the expert was fired. The vase ended up being sold for almost $8 million.

Interestingly, the expert still stands by his original valuation that the vase is only $1943.

Vases belonging to Chinese emperors have always been highly valued. In May 2022, a kitchen vase found in a U.K. home was sold at auction for $1.8 million after it was found to belong to another Chinese emperor.

