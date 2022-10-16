Archaeologists claim that King Solomon's mines had nothing to do with gold or silver

Image of a painting called King Solomon Credit: file upload: James Steakley; Public Domain Image

King Solomon is the biblical king who ruled over Israel and Judah around 970 to 931 BCE.

Solomon was the son of King David in the Hebrew Bible. He is reported to have been a wise ruler and during his reign, the kingdom of Israel grew in riches and wealth. Solomon had a lot of gold and lived in luxury.

Solomon's wealth was legendary so it was believed that the source of his wealth were mines - King Solomon's mines.

In 2013, archaeologists found copper mines in the southern tip of Israel that is thought to date back to the time of Solomon. The mines were located in Israel's Timna Valley. Archaeologists discovered that the region contained a network of mines and smelting sites.

The site had previously been explored in the 1930s and there were claims even then that it was the site of Solomon's mines. In the 1960s, an Egyptian temple was found in the same area leading to another theory that the ancient Egyptians could have built the mines.

However, now artifacts found at Timna Valley have been radiocarbon dated to the time of Solomon's reign. If this is the case, then Solomon's mines had nothing to do with gold or silver. Instead, Solomon's legendary wealth was due to copper mining.

Copper was the first metal used by ancient man and it was a valuable industry that was used to create weapons, tools, and ornaments. It would not be surprising that it was considered priceless during Solomon's reign.