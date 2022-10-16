Marietta, GA

Child actor who played "Beau Wilkes" in Gone With the Wind is now 90 but still remembers Clark Gable's kindness

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5btp_0iaLRPqm00
Mickey KuhnCredit: Photo Courtesy of the city of Marietta; CC-BY-2.0

Mickey Kuhn was the child actor who was famously known for playing Beau Wilkes in the 1939 classic movie, Gone With the Wind.

Kuhn is considered to be the last surviving Gone With the Wind actor who was credited for his part in the movie. There are a few other surviving actors from Gone With the Wind such as Caren Marsh Doll but they had uncredited parts.

Kuhn was born in 1932 and is currently 90 years old as of October 2022.

He started out acting as a baby in the 1934 movie, Change of Heart and eventually acted in other movies as a child. His most notable movie and the one that brought him fame was Gone With the Wind.

Kuhn still remembers his Gone With the Wind costars. He has had good memories of all of them and claims that he was treated well by his adult co-stars.

According to an article in Best Life, Kuhn even remembers that Clark Gable was kind and patient with him when he needed to remember his lines. He referred to Gable as "Uncle Clark."

As an adult, Kuhn kept in touch with his "mother" in Gone With the Wind played by actress Olivia de Havilland until she passed away.

Kuhn eventually left Hollywood in the 1950s to pursue a more normal life. He worked in administrative positions for Pepsico and American Airlines where he met his wife.

Although Kuhn left the film industry early on, he still visits film festivals dealing with his movies.

