Oldest surviving actor from Gone With the Wind movie is 103 years old and survived a plane crash

Caren Marsh Doll in 2014 Credit: Boyd Magers; CC-BY-3.0

Caren Marsh-Doll is currently one of the oldest actors in the world. She is 103 years old as of October 2022.

Caren was born in 1919 and although she never received top billing as an actor, she played small parts and acted as a stand-in for some major Hollywood stars from the Golden Age.

Caren is currently retired but she may be the last surviving personnel who worked in the 1939 movies, Gone With the Wind and the Wizard of Oz.

She was a stand-in for Judy Garland in the Wizard of Oz and she had an uncredited part in Gone With the Wind. She had small parts in movies throughout the 1940s starring with such classic Hollywood stars as Roy Rogers, Bing Crosby, Lucille Ball, Kirk Douglas and more.

Caren was active as an actress until 1948. In the 1950s, she worked as a dancer and entertainer. She eventually became a dance instructor.

Caren is not just an entertainer. She has had an interesting life and became the subject of media attention for having survived a plane crash.

On July 12, 1949, a Standard Airlines plane crashed killing 35 people on board. There were 14 survivors of the plane crash and Caren was one of them. The flight slammed into a mountain peak - part of the Santa Susana Mountains.

Most of the survivors of the plane crash crawled out of the window or wings and fell to the ground.

In a recent interview, Caren stated that she led a very fulfilling life. While she no longer acts, she continued to teach dancing.