"Meteorite" shoes costing $19 million are crafted from gold, diamonds and a meteorite that fell in Argentina

Representation of a gold shoe Credit: THOR; CC-BY-2.0

The most expensive pair of shoes in the world are called the Moon Star Shoes. These are aptly named because the Moon Star shoes are crafted from a meteorite that fell in Argentina in 1576.

The Moon Star shoes were designed by Italian designer Antonio Vietri. The pair of shoes are estimated to cost almost $20 million.

The shoes are crafted from solid gold, 30 carats of diamonds, and the 1576 meteorite. The solid gold heels are shaped like a skyscraper and there are diamonds studded across the vamp. The heels were shaped like a skyscraper in honor of Dubai's Burj Khalifa which is the tallest building in the world.

Vietri debuted the shoes in Dubai in 2019 as part of the Dubai Fashion Week.

Although the Moon Star shoes hold the record for being the most expensive in the world, they are not the only pair of expensive shoes that contain meteorite.

In 2015, a London based company called Studio Swine crafted "meteorite shoes" that looked like chunks of meteorites. The footwear designs were supposed to be more artistic than practical.

In 2021, the New Balance company created sneakers that were adorned with meteorite crystals. There were 34 chunks of meteorite crystals on the shoe and meteorite itself was 4.5 billion years old. The logo of the shoe was made from space rock. These sneakers were one of a kind and custom-made. Eventually, the pair of sneakers was put up for auction. The shoes cost at least 10,000 Pounds (British).