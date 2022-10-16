The only man who tried to steal the British Crown Jewels was caught but wasn't punished

British Crown Jewels Credit: United Kingdom government; Public Domain Image

According to the UK National Archives, there was only one attempt and one man who has tried to steal the British Crown Jewels. That man was Thomas Blood and the attempt to steal the jewels was made in 1671.

Blood is listed as a colonel and an officer in the 1600s. He was born in County Clare, Ireland, in 1618. However, he returned to England as an adult and fought in the First English Civil War on the side of King Charles I. Later, he switched sides and became loyal to Oliver Cromwell.

Blood first attempted to steal the Crown Jewels in April or May of 1671 when he visited the Tower of London. The jewels were protected behind a metal grill in the tower.

Blood disguised himself and became friendly with the custodian and the jewel keeper of the crown jewels over a period of a few days.

When Blood was finally ready to steal the Crown jewels, he brought a few accomplices and they overpowered the jewel keeper. They took the St. Edward's Crown, the Sceptre and the Orb but they did not get very far before they were chased by guards. The crown jewels were recovered.

Blood became known as one of the most audacious thieves in British history. Surprisingly, he did not get punished for attempting to steal the crown jewels. Instead, he was pardoned and even presented with land from the king.

Historians claim that the king pardoned Blood because he was either afraid of him or liked the audacious manner in which Blood spoke to him.