Elon Musk's mother is a millionaire and a working model

Elon Musk may be the world's richest man and one of the most famous billionaires but there is another Musk who has also achieved some fame.

Musk's own mother, 74 year old Maye Musk has been working as a model for 50 years.

Maye was born in Canada but her family moved to South Africa in the 1950s. Maye's parents were both adventurous and it may be that Elon inherited their nature for risk-taking in his business ventures.

As a young woman, Maye was a beauty who competed in beauty pageants but she took time out to obtain a bachelors and two masters degrees in nutrition and diet. She also married Errol Musk in 1970 and they had three children including Elon. The couple were divorced nine years later.

As a single parent, Maye moved back to Canada and pursued her modeling career. She has appeared on the cover of some of the most prestigious magazines and she has advertised for big corporations.

She is a millionaire in her own right who is still working. In 2022, she appeared in Sports Illustratred as the oldest swimsuit model.

Maye is reported to have a networth of anywhere from $20 million to $45 million. If her networth is based on Elon's career, then her networth could even be in the billions.

Maye has a close relationship with her son according to several reports. She visits her son regularly and they both appeared together on Saturday Night Live in 2021 right before Mother's Day.