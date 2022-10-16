Ingredient in holy oil used to anoint Queen Elizabeth II contained secretion from sperm whale and the civet cat

Queen Elizabeth II in 1959 Credit: Library and Archives Canada; CC-BY-2.0

Holy oil (chrism) is used for anointing the British monarch during his or her coronation. In the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the monarch on the head, hands and the heart (chest).

The coronation oil is the most sacred aspect of the ceremony. The holy oil is a symbol that the monarch is bound to God and the divine.

Since the anointing is very sacred, it is usually not photographed or revealed to the public. It is a "secret" ceremony that is only for the monarch and those closest to him or her.

The last time the holy oil was used was during the anointing of Queen Elizabeth II. The oil that was used for her coronation is now kept hidden.

The holy oil is a mixture of different ingredients that is made from a secret and ancient recipe. According to the Recipes Project, the recipe for the oil used in Queen Elizabeth II's coronation is thought to have been formulated in the 17th century.

It is composed of a mixture of olive oil, sesame seeds, and a floral perfume that may be formulated from roses, orange flowers, jasmine, musk, civet, and ambergris. Cinnamon and benzoin are two other ingredients found in the oil.

It is the civet and ambergris that are the most interesting ingredients in the holy oil. The civet is a species of nocturnal mammal found in Africa and Asia. It is colloquially called a "cat."

The civet has been killed for its oil which has been used in perfumery. Civet musk or oil is sweetly aromatic when it is diluted.

The second ingredient, ambergris, is a waxy substance that is found in the digestive system of the sperm whale. It is popularly called "whale vomit or secretion." Ambergris is expensive and highly valued by perfumers because it acts like a fixative for the scent to stay longer.