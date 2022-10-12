The world's oldest supermodel is 91 years old and has been working since 1946

Model Carmen Dell'Orefice in the 2005 Red Dress Collection Credit: The Heart Truth, CC-BY-SA-2.0

The world's oldest supermodel is Carmen Dell'Orefice who is currently 91 years old. Carmen was born in 1931 in New York and received her first modeling assignment in 1946 when she was 15 years old.

Her first assignment was for US Vogue magazine where she appears in the 1946 issue. In 1947, she became a Vogue cover model. She was also photographed by Harper's Bazaar and Vanity Fair.

As a young model, she worked with some of the most famous photographers of the time including fashion photographer Richard Avedon.

Although Carmen had modeling successes early in her career, her family struggled financially and she herself did not reach super stardom. Carmen was considered to be too thin at the time and required medical help. Vogue ended up dropping her.

Carmen got married and retired from modeling in 1959. She took a break and did not return to modeling until 1978.

While Carmen has not achieved the level of fame of a Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell, she became a regular on the modeling circuit for different campaigns including Sephora, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar and other well-known fashion houses. She works in the U.S. and internationally.

She has also appeared in movies and television. She tends to appears in documentaries about fashion models. Her most famous TV role is an appearance in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.

Most recently in 2022, Carmen is achieving fame for modeling nude at the age of 91. This photoshoot is for New You magazine.