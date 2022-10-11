Ancient tradition of presenting gold to King Charles III during coronation ceremony will be scrapped

The coronation of UK's King Charles III is expected to take place on May 6, 2023.

Several news media outlets have reported that Charles III's coronation will be quite different from that of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to information from News 18, the king will have a much smaller number of guests. It is expected that he will invite 2000 guests. This is in contrast to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II who had 8000 guests.

Another change is that Prince William, the elder son of King Charles III and next in line to the throne is expected to play a major role in the coronation. This would also be different from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. In her time, the then Prince of Wales (Prince Charles) was too young to play a key role in her coronation.

It is also expected that some ancient traditions will be scrapped because the king recognizes the world has changed from what it was in his mother's time.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the traditions that will change is that the king will not be presented with gold during the coronation ceremony. Traditionally, the monarch would be presented with several golden objects including gold ingots, spurs, bracelets, and a robe. However, this coronation will bypass this step.

This is a sensitive change to recognize members of the public who are suffering financially.

The coronation ceremony will also be cut down from three hours to one hour.

While some ancient traditions may be cut out, there will be a few important ceremonies that will remain unchanged.