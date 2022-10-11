The tiny adult woman who weighed less than 5 pounds

Lucia Zarate weighed less than 5 pounds when she was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the "lightest recorded adult." At the time Zarate was 17 years old. When she was 20, she weighed 14 pounds.

Zarate was born in Mexico in 1864 and suffered from Majewski osteodysplastic primordial dwarfism Type II. She was the first person in the world who was identified to suffer from this condition.

In this type of dwarfism, the person will have a very small body size in all stages of life starting from birth.

The condition is rare and is characterized by brain and skeletal abnormalities.

In a biography of Zarate by author Cecilia Velastegui, Zarate was described as "pretty and gregarious" and only standing at a height of 20 inches which was her maximum height. Because she was so tiny, doctors analyzed her dental development to determine her age and growth rate.

Due to her physical condition, Zarate led a tragic life and was exploited by the sideshow business. She became a sideshow entertainer due to her small size. She even moved from Mexico to the United States to be a part of exhibitions.

She became a celebrity after she took part in the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial International Exhibition.

Zarate was in the sideshow business for more than 14 years. She had a governess who accompanied her as they traveled together to different exhibitions from New York to London.

Tragically, she died of hypothermia in 1890. Her circus train was stranded in the snowy Sierra Nevada mountains and Zarate did not make it.