The James Bond actress who was born with six fingers on each hand

Gemma Aterton in 2013 Credit: Eva Rinaldi; CC-BY-SA-2.0

Gemma Aterton is the beautiful actress who appeared in the James Bond movie, Quantum of Solace in 2008.

While Aterton is also known for her other movie roles including Clash of the Titans (2010) and Prince of Persia, not many know about her unique physical condition.

Aterton was born with polydactyly. Polydactyly is an anomaly which is present from birth. People or animals who have polydactyly will have an extra finger or toe on the hand or foot.

The extra finger or toe can appear as a small bump on the side of the hand or it can appear as a finger that widens into two fingertips. It can also look like a hand that has a thumb and five extra fingers.

Polydactyly is usually treated by removing the extra finger or toe. A vascular clip may be used to cut off blood flow to the extra digit. In a more serious case, surgery may be needed because the extra digit may be characterized by twisted bones, missing or extra tendons and other such anomalies.

According to Aterton's profile, her extra digit was also removed by a doctor. Aterton's extra digits were not fully formed and resembled extra tissue that was just flopping around. Thus, the doctors most likely used the vascular clip approach to remove the digits.

The only evidence that Aterton experienced polydactyly would be any remaining small scars from the procedure.

About one in every 500 to 1000 children may be born with the condition of polydactyly according to the Boston Children's Hospital.