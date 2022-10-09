This castle has been inhabited by the British Royal Family for a 1000 years and it is still their home

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaOD_0iSLeHM700
Windsor CastleCredit: RedNovember82; CC-BY-SA-3.0

Windsor Castle is considered to be the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world. It is the official residence of the British monarch and is still a working palace.

Windsor Castle was first built by William the Conqueror who was King of England from 1066 - 1087. William started building the castle around 1070 and it was only completed 16 years later.

The castle immediately became a royal residence because of its proximity to the capital and a royal hunting forest.

Throughout the ages, the castle continued to be rebuilt and improved by other British kings. In the 1300s, King Edward III converted the architecture of the castle into a gothic style. In the 1600s, the castle was turned into an "opulent baroque palace".

During Queen Victoria's reign, Windsor Castle was the principal palace of the British monarchy.

The castle also played a part in protecting the then Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret during World War II. They were evacuated there along with artworks for safekeeping.

In November 1992, a fire broke out in the castle. The fire was started by a curtain that became overheated when a spotlight pressed against it. The structures suffered extensive damages and cost 36.5 million GBP to be repaired.

Presently, King Charles III has inherited Windsor Castle from Queen Elizabeth II. The castle is also home to Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Windsor Castle is also the site where Queen Elizabeth II is buried in a royal vault under St. George's Chapel.

Eventually, the castle will pass on to Prince William when he becomes king.

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

