Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor

Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996).

Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).

However, Gertz is now also known for being one of the richest actors in the world. She is listed in the first position with a net worth of $3 billion.

Gertz's net worth has to do with the investments she made with her husband. According to the site, Celebrity Net Worth, Gertz is married to billionaire Tony Ressler and Ressler is the co-founder of Ares Management.

Forbes lists Tony Ressler as having a net worth of $5.3 billion.

Gertz and Ressler have been married for over 30 years and they both have three children together. Her partnership with her husband also extends to doing business together. They have both invested in sports, real estate, and corporate lending.

Along with her husband, Gertz is currently the principal owner of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks. The couple also owns a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Gertz, her husband is not the sole reason for their wealth. When she first met him, she reportedly made more money than he did due to her acting career. She even bought their first house, paid for their first vacation, and started her own production company in 2010.

While her husband's business has taken off, the couple remains a team.