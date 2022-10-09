This Indian Bollywood actor is richer than Tom Cruise or George Clooney with a net worth of $700 million

Some Americans may have never heard of him but Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the world beating out A-list Hollywood stars, Tom Cruise and George Clooney.

Khan is listed on several sites as in the top 10 richest actor list. His net worth in 2022 is listed as $770 million. In contrast, Tom Cruise's net worth in 2022 is listed at $600 million while George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million.

Khan is known as the "King of Bollywood" movies. According to his profile, he has appeared in more than 80 movies and received numerous awards including the highest award from the Government of India. He has also received two international French awards including the Royal Order of the Legion of Honor which is the highest award of merit in France.

Khan is one of the most influential persons in India and even Newsweek included him in their list of 50 most powerful people in 2008.

The actor is currently 56 years old (as of October 2022) but has been in the Indian movie industry since 1988.

Khan has fans from all over the world. However, the majority of his fan base is in India.

According to Filmfare, the secret behind his massive net worth is that he was successfully able to diversify his investments so that movies were not the only source of income for him. He launched a production house and he is also the owner of a franchise cricket team in India.