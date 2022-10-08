The earliest evidence of cannabis use was found in tombs from 2500 years ago

The use of cannabis has been mentioned in the ancient texts of the Hindus, Assyrians, Greeks, and Romans. In the ancient texts, cannabis was used to treat a variety of ailments including arthritis, depression, inflammation, pain, and asthma.

Cannabis has a high level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) which is its principal psychoactive constituent.

However, the history of cannabis begins in central Asia or western China where the drug was also used as a medicine mainly for its healing properties.

In 2800 BC, cannabis was listed as a part of the pharmacopeia of Emperor Shen Nung. Shen Nung was venerated as the father of Chinese medicine and agriculture.

Researchers have found that cannabis was not just used for medicinal purposes in China, it may have also been used as part of a funerary ritual.

Physical evidence of cannabis use was found in Chinese tombs from 2500 years ago. Traces of the drug were found in wooden burners. The burners were found at Jirzankal Cemetery in western China.

The cemetery was found in a high-altitude area in China and the cannabis plants used may have contained higher levels of THC than plants found at low-altitude.

Scientists believe that the ancient people put the cannabis leaves in wooden burners and then inhaled the smoke. The cannabis may have been burnt as part of funerary rituals in the area.

The evidence found in the Chinese tombs is the earliest example of the use of psychoactive drugs.

The research on the 2500-year-old cannabis found in the Chinese tombs was published in the journal Science Advances.