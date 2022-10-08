This palace in India is four times bigger than Buckingham Palace

Laxmi Vilas Palace Credit: Pravega; Public Domain Image

The Laxmi Vilas Palace in Gujarat, India is one of the largest private residences in the world. It is also reported to be four times bigger than Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace may have more rooms than Laxmi Vilas Palace but it is spread out over a much smaller area.

Laxmi Vilas Palace is spread over 500 - 700 acres of land and belongs to the Gaekwads of Baroda. The Gaekwads are a dynasty and their kingdom was a former monarchy. It was one of the largest and wealthiest princely states in India during the time of British rule.

Laxmi Vilas Palace is home to the current generation of Gaekwads.

The palace was built in 1890 by the former maharaja (king) in the Gaekwad family. It was built in the style of Indo-Saracenic architecture which was used by British architects in India. This style of architecture incorporated elements of the Indian classical style. The interior of the palace is designed in the style of a large European country house.

The architect who designed the palace was Charles Mant and he took over 12 years to complete the building.

When it was built, it was the most modern palace of its kind and even had elevators. There are 170 rooms in the palace. It is also the only palace in the world which has the distinction of having the most number of stained glass windows.

The Laxmi Vilas Palace is currently open to the public. The palace still serves as a private residence so only certain sections are open to visitors.