The oldest living actor in Hollywood is 98 years old and he is still working

Marsha Hunt and Larry Storch were the two oldest living actors in the world until they both died in 2022. Hunt was 104 when she died on September 2022 and Storch was 99 when he died in July 2022.

According to oldest.org, after Hunt and Storch, the next oldest actor on the list is Mike Nussbaum.

As of October 8, 2022, Nussbaum is the oldest actor in Hollywood. Nussbaum was born in 1923 to a Jewish family and grew up in Chicago.

Some of his most famous roles are in the movies, Fatal Attraction (1987), Field of Dreams (1989), and Men in Black (1997). He has appeared in popular TV shows including Frasier and the X-Files. He is also a stage actor and has been listed as a director.

Nussbaum may be old but he hasn't stopped acting. His filmography indicates that he even appeared in a short video in 2021 and he just completed a role in another movie called Christian.

He moves around now with a cane and he prefers more stationary roles that don't require a lot of physical movement. Still, he claims that he loves working with people. No doubt, he has worked with some of the biggest stars in the world.

Nussbaum has spoken candidly about his longevity and has stated that his long life is due to luck. He used to be a heavy smoker when he was younger. He would also eat a lot on occasion and he claims that he has had heart issues.

Hopefully, Nussbaum will continue his acting career well into the future.