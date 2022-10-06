This is the 3D facial reconstruction of a saint who was martyred in 269 AD

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNChV_0iOniiZ800
Facial reconstruction of Saint ValentineCredit: Cicero Moraes; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The faces of different saints have been reconstructed by Cicero Moraes and a team of researchers. Moraes is a Brazilian 3D designer who has become well-known in the field of facial reconstruction. He has reconstructed the faces of numerous historical figures including Saint Valentine.

Saint Valentine was a third-century Roman saint who has been associated with the emotion of "love."

There has been some difficulty in identifying the true Saint Valentine because there have been other saints who also went by the name of "Valentine."

However, there was a Saint Valentine who died around February 14, 269 AD. Valentine was executed by the Roman Emperor Claudius II for attempting to preach the gospel. Saint Valentine's Day was originally created to honor the Christian martyr. By the time of the Middle Ages, it came to be associated with romantic love.

There are now several relics pertaining to Saint Valentine. To reconstruct Saint Valentine's face, Moraes used the remains of the saint found in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Rome. It is alleged that the skull of the saint is exhibited in this basilica in Rome.

While Moraes could not analyze Saint Valentine's skull directly, he was able to obtain a photo shoot of the remains. From the pictures, he could figure out the dimensions of the skull. About 250 pictures of the skull were taken. The process also involved scans and the use of professional forensic programs to obtain the 3D image.

The reconstructed face of Saint Valentine was presented to the public close to Valentine's Day in 2017.

