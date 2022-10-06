This king was an enemy of the Israelites and one of the few people described as "very fat" in the Bible

Credit: Speculum_Darmstadt_2505_55r.jpg: Anonymous; public domain image

In the Book of Judges, Eglon was the King of Moab and an enemy of the Israelites. The Moabites were considered to be of the same ethnic stock as the Israelites. From the 13th century, the Moabites were in conflict with the Israelites.

In the Bible, Eglon is described as being "a very fat man." It was reportedly rare in biblical times for someone to be described as "fat." This is because malnutrition was more common in the ancient world.

Some scholars even believe that Eglon may have been the fattest character in the Bible.

The biblical narrative was that Eglon ruled over the Israelites for 18 years. The Israelites were oppressed and suffered greatly under Eglon's rule. Thus, God sent the Israelite judge, Ehud, to deliver the Israelites from misery.

One day when Ehud came to visit Eglon, he stabbed the king. Eglon was so fat that Ehud's sword stuck in his stomach. After Eglon was killed, the Israelites rallied around Ehud as he led them to the promised land. About 10,000 Moabites were defeated in the process.

There is a Talmudic folklore about Eglon. Although he was written about in the Bible as being an evil king, one of his descendants would be King David of Israel. David's great-grandmother was a Moabite woman, Ruth. It is possible that Ruth was the daughter of Eglon.

There is no archaeological evidence that Eglon existed apart from the Bible. However, there is evidence of the Moabites through an inscription on the Moabite Stone.

