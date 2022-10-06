The Brazilian festival that celebrates the Confederacy and the Confederate flag

Celebrating the Festa Confederada in Brazil Credit: Felipeattilio; CC-BY-SA-3.0

The Festa Confederada (Confederate Festival) is celebrated by a select group of Brazilians. These Brazilians are the descendants of Southerners who fled the U.S. for Brazil at the end of the Civil War.

The Brazilians with American ancestry are called the Confederados. The ancestors of the Confederados were offered land by the Emperor of Brazil in return for their expertise in growing cotton. Approximately 10,000 to 20,000 Southerners fled the U.S. and established a colony in Brazil.

Most of these Southerners immigrated to Brazil in the mid to late 1800s. Eventually, after three generations they intermarried and also intermixed with the Brazilian people and culture.

Today, the Confederados are racially mixed and some may not even know English. However, they still celebrate their Southern heritage annually through the Festa Confederada festival.

The Festa Confederada festival was first celebrated in 1954. The celebration occurs annually at the end of April in Santa Barbara d'Oeste which is located near Sau Paulo in Brazil.

The festival is celebrated with Confederate flags, Confederate uniforms, and traditional Southern dress with hoop skirts. There is also dancing and music that would have been popular in the Antebellum South.

It is now estimated that there are a total of 260,000 American descendants of the original Confederados who arrived in Brazil.

For many of the Brazilians who celebrate Festa Confederada, the festival does not symbolize racism or negative politics. Instead, for them, it is a symbol of their heritage.

In addition, the Confederados have maintained a headquarters for their group and the festival helps with funding their organization.