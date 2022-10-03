Historians claim that this sphinx head depicts the pharaoh who caused the exodus of Israelites during Moses's time

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2p1b_0iJitxau00
Sphinx head of Pharaoh AmenhotepCredit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0.

According to some scholars, Pharaoh Amenhotep II was responsible for the Israelites leaving Egypt.

Amenhotep II is described as the seventh pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt. He reigned from 1427 to 1401 BC.

The book of Exodus in the Bible never mentioned the Pharaoh's name so controversy still exists among historians as to the identity of the Egyptian ruler.

The Associates for Biblical Research have designated Amenhotep II as the Pharaoh of the Exodus. However, the more common thought among historians is that the pharaoh during the time of the Exodus was King Ramses II.

Scholars claim that Amenhotep II could have been the Pharaoh because he reigned around the time that the Israelites were purported to have left Egypt. They also claim that Amenhotep's family could have been affected by the 10 plagues of Egypt.

The tenth plague was that the first born son of everyone in Egypt would die. When Amenhotep II gained the throne, he was not the first born son of his father. In the same way, his son who succeeded him was also not the first born son. Thus, historians concluded that this family was affected by the tenth plague.

Historians also studied the military campaigns led by Amenhotep II. In one of his military campaigns, he took more than 100,000 captives from Palestine. The large number of captives may have been taken to replace the slave labor that he lost when the Israelites left Egypt on their exodus.

Amenhotep II is said to have reigned for 26 years before he died.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 270

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
119375 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

The archaeological evidence that the ancient Israelites burned cannabis during worship

Credit: James Tissot (1836–1902); Public Domain Image. An archaeological study from 2020 reports that the ancient Israelites burned psychoactive drugs such as cannabis during worship. This study is the first known use of cannabis in the Ancient Near East.

Read full story

Historians claim that the "madness" of King George III was not just due to his genetic disease

King George IIICredit: National Portrait Gallery, Bequeathed by Lloyd Tyrell-Kenyon; Public Domain Image. King George III (1738 - 1820) was known for his erratic behavior. When he died in 1820, he was deaf, blind, lame, and insane.

Read full story
7 comments

The other Prince William was diagnosed with porphyria and met with a tragic fate

Prince William of GloucesterCredit: Geoff Charles; Public Domain Image. There was another Prince William in the British Royal Family who was born long before Prince William, the current Prince of Wales.

Read full story
5 comments

This is the 3D facial reconstruction of a saint who was martyred in 269 AD

Facial reconstruction of Saint ValentineCredit: Cicero Moraes; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The faces of different saints have been reconstructed by Cicero Moraes and a team of researchers. Moraes is a Brazilian 3D designer who has become well-known in the field of facial reconstruction. He has reconstructed the faces of numerous historical figures including Saint Valentine.

Read full story
6 comments

This king was an enemy of the Israelites and one of the few people described as "very fat" in the Bible

Credit: Speculum_Darmstadt_2505_55r.jpg: Anonymous; public domain image. In the Book of Judges, Eglon was the King of Moab and an enemy of the Israelites. The Moabites were considered to be of the same ethnic stock as the Israelites. From the 13th century, the Moabites were in conflict with the Israelites.

Read full story
27 comments

The bizarre appearance of the Grasshopper Glacier is due to the millions of extinct grasshoppers preserved in its ice

Grasshopper GlacierCredit: J.E. Haynes. St. Paul, Official Photographer of Yellowstone National Park; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Grasshopper Glacier is located in Park County, Montana. The glacier appears as a snowfield that sits 11,000 feet above sea level.

Read full story
46 comments

The Brazilian festival that celebrates the Confederacy and the Confederate flag

Celebrating the Festa Confederada in BrazilCredit: Felipeattilio; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Festa Confederada (Confederate Festival) is celebrated by a select group of Brazilians. These Brazilians are the descendants of Southerners who fled the U.S. for Brazil at the end of the Civil War.

Read full story
49 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades later

Benito Mussolini 1940. Agfacolor photo by H. Roger-Viollet; Public Domain Image. The Capitoline Wolf Statue was a gift from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1929 to the city of Cincinnati. The statue represented a she-wolf nursing Romulus and Remus (the twin brothers who founded Rome).

Read full story
15 comments

Some plants are so deadly, they have to be caged in the world's most dangerous garden

Credit: Alnwick Garden arbour by Paul Harrop; CC-BY-SA-2.0 A sign at the Alnwick Poison Garden in Alnwick, England reads "These Plants Can Kill." The garden has been described as the "world's most dangerous garden" by the Smithsonian Magazine.

Read full story
33 comments

A Cold War secret nuclear bunker was built in Scotland for Queen Elizabeth II

Barnton Quarry BunkerCredit: AlasdairW; CC-BY-SA-3.0 In Britain, priority seating for nuclear bunkers has always been allotted to the military, politicians, and senior government officials. Among this esteemed group, the first priority would have gone to the head of state, - the British monarch.

Read full story
7 comments

The planet Earth is on a path to disintegration and may become engulfed by the Sun

Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center; CC-BY-2.0 Planets can exist for billions and billions of years but they cannot last forever. There are different ways that a planet like Earth could die. For example, Earth could be destroyed by a bombardment of asteroids.

Read full story
1045 comments

King Henry VIII of England accused his wife, Anne Boleyn, of having an affair with her own brother

Anne BoleynCredit: National Trust Collection; Public Domain Image. Anne Boleyn, the wife of King Henry VIII of England, was found guilty of treason in 1536. She was accused of having extramarital affairs with five men including her own brother, George Boleyn.

Read full story
159 comments

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.

Read full story
651 comments
San Diego, CA

A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000

There is a 10-year-old boy called Andres Valencia who may very well be the next artistic genius of our times. His name is Andres Valencia and according to Forbes, he has got the art market in a frenzy.

Read full story
108 comments

These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London

Credit: Honours of Scotland replicas by kim traynor; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles. The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.

Read full story
12 comments

A trillion-dollar treasure is hidden in an ancient temple vault but it remains unopened because of a "curse"

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, IndiaCredit: Alaison bennny; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala, India, is considered to be the richest temple in the world.

Read full story
212 comments

This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals

King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.

Read full story
27 comments

"British Israelism" is the belief that the British Royal Family is descended from the biblical King David of Israel

Credit: John St Helier Lander (1868–1944) ; Public Domain Image. In Wikipedia, British Israelism is described as a non-mainstream belief system that claims that the people of Great Britain are descended from the Ten Lost Tribes of ancient Israel.

Read full story
733 comments

The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah

The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.

Read full story
164 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy