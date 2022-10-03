Historians claim that this sphinx head depicts the pharaoh who caused the exodus of Israelites during Moses's time

Sphinx head of Pharaoh Amenhotep Credit: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg) / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0.

According to some scholars, Pharaoh Amenhotep II was responsible for the Israelites leaving Egypt.

Amenhotep II is described as the seventh pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt. He reigned from 1427 to 1401 BC.

The book of Exodus in the Bible never mentioned the Pharaoh's name so controversy still exists among historians as to the identity of the Egyptian ruler.

The Associates for Biblical Research have designated Amenhotep II as the Pharaoh of the Exodus. However, the more common thought among historians is that the pharaoh during the time of the Exodus was King Ramses II.

Scholars claim that Amenhotep II could have been the Pharaoh because he reigned around the time that the Israelites were purported to have left Egypt. They also claim that Amenhotep's family could have been affected by the 10 plagues of Egypt.

The tenth plague was that the first born son of everyone in Egypt would die. When Amenhotep II gained the throne, he was not the first born son of his father. In the same way, his son who succeeded him was also not the first born son. Thus, historians concluded that this family was affected by the tenth plague.

Historians also studied the military campaigns led by Amenhotep II. In one of his military campaigns, he took more than 100,000 captives from Palestine. The large number of captives may have been taken to replace the slave labor that he lost when the Israelites left Egypt on their exodus.

Amenhotep II is said to have reigned for 26 years before he died.