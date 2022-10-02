These are the oldest crown jewels in Britain but it is not a part of the jewels kept in the Tower of London

The Honours of Scotland or the Scottish Crown Jewels are the oldest set of crown jewels in the British Isles.

The jewels have been used in the coronation of Scottish monarchs beginning with Mary, Queen of Scots in 1543.

The Scottish Crown Jewels include three objects - a crown, a sceptre, and a sword. They are made of gold, silver, and precious gems. The crown is known as the Crown of Scotland and the sword is called the Sword of State.

The crown was made in Scotland in 1540 while the sword and sceptre were made in Italy and presented by the pope to James IV, the King of Scotland in the 1500s.

The Scottish Crown Jewels have had an interesting history. In the 1600s, the jewels were removed from Edinburgh Castle and hidden to keep them away from Oliver Cromwell's army. In 1707, the jewels were locked away and sealed following the Act of Union between England and Scotland. The Act of Union was created by both the English and Scottish Parliaments to form the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

The jewels were also hidden during the Second World War.

The jewels are currently kept on display in the Crown Room at Edinburgh Castle. They are maintained and owned by the Commissioners for the Keeping of the Regalia.

The last time the Scottish Crown Jewels were used in a coronation was to crown Charles II in 1651.

While the Scottish Crown Jewels will not be used in the coronation of the British monarch, they are presented to the current monarch in a formal ceremony and then returned back.

Most recently, the Crown of Scotland was placed on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in a service in St. Giles Cathedral on 12 September 2022.