This British Royal became a nun and is now buried in Gethsemane, Jerusalem

Princess Alice of Battenberg, Princess of Greece and Denmark Credit: Unknown;

Princess Alice of Battenberg is most famously known as the mother of Prince Phillip and the mother-in-law of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

She was born a member of the British Royal Family as her grandmother was Queen Victoria. She was also related to most of Europe's royal families.

As a child, she suffered from deafness and she was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. As a result of her own suffering, she became sensitive to the underprivileged.

Princess Alice married Prince Andrew of Greece in 1903. The couple had four daughters and one son (Prince Phillip). Just a couple of years later, the whole family fled Greece during the Greco-Turkish War.

There were a few years when the princess was placed in a sanatorium after she was diagnosed with a mental illness.

These difficult events are said to have affected Princess Alice so much that she returned to Greece and began a life of charity. By then, her husband had drifted away and her children were grown.

During World War II, she harbored a Jewish family and feigned ignorance when questioned by the Nazis about their whereabouts. For this, she was posthumously honored by Israel in 1993.

In 1949, she founded an order of Greek Orthodox nuns. Princess Alice was not an ordinary nun. She was not only a royal; she became known as the nun who smoked and played canasta.

Towards the end of her life, Princess Alice left Greece and resided with her son, Prince Phillip, and daughter-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, in Buckingham Palace.

She died in 1969 at the age of 84. Her remains are buried in Gethsemane in Jerusalem.