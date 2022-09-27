The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s

A young King Edward V and his brother Richard Credit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0

King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.

Upon the death of his parents, Prince Edward became Edward V. As a child king, Edward V only got to be king for a few months before his uncle, the Duke of Gloucester, had him deposed so that he could reign as Richard III.

Both Edward V and his brother mysteriously disappeared after being sent to the Tower of London. It is widely believed that the two young royals were murdered but there was no real evidence as to whom could have murdered them. Their uncle, Richard III, remains the prime suspect to this day.

In 1674, the bodies of two young children were found by workmen who were carrying out repairs in Windsor Castle. The bones were reburied in an urn and then placed in Westminister Abbey.

When the bodies were found in 1674, they were buried underneath a stone staircase. This was the exact location that was mentioned by Sir Thomas More in his writings about the death of the boys.

In 1933, an attempt was made to examine the skeleton of the two boys. Then it was determined that the boys had most likely died in 1483. The examination of the bodies in 1933 was the last time the bodies were studied.

In 2012, the remains of Richard III were discovered. Along with the remains of Richard III, it was assumed that the bodies of the two princes would be studied again to confirm their identity. However, it was reported that the Church of England, Queen Elizabeth II and the British government refused requests to carry out forensic examinations on the bodies.

What is assumed to be the bodies of the two princes remains buried in Westminister Abbey.