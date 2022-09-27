The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvdNS_0iC764wh00
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0

King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.

Upon the death of his parents, Prince Edward became Edward V. As a child king, Edward V only got to be king for a few months before his uncle, the Duke of Gloucester, had him deposed so that he could reign as Richard III.

Both Edward V and his brother mysteriously disappeared after being sent to the Tower of London. It is widely believed that the two young royals were murdered but there was no real evidence as to whom could have murdered them. Their uncle, Richard III, remains the prime suspect to this day.

In 1674, the bodies of two young children were found by workmen who were carrying out repairs in Windsor Castle. The bones were reburied in an urn and then placed in Westminister Abbey.

When the bodies were found in 1674, they were buried underneath a stone staircase. This was the exact location that was mentioned by Sir Thomas More in his writings about the death of the boys.

In 1933, an attempt was made to examine the skeleton of the two boys. Then it was determined that the boys had most likely died in 1483. The examination of the bodies in 1933 was the last time the bodies were studied.

In 2012, the remains of Richard III were discovered. Along with the remains of Richard III, it was assumed that the bodies of the two princes would be studied again to confirm their identity. However, it was reported that the Church of England, Queen Elizabeth II and the British government refused requests to carry out forensic examinations on the bodies.

What is assumed to be the bodies of the two princes remains buried in Westminister Abbey.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History

Comments / 63

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
116262 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals

King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.

Read full story
3 comments

"British Israelism" is the belief that the British Royal Family is descended from the biblical King David of Israel

Credit: John St Helier Lander (1868–1944) ; Public Domain Image. In Wikipedia, British Israelism is described as a non-mainstream belief system that claims that the people of Great Britain are descended from the Ten Lost Tribes of ancient Israel.

Read full story
426 comments

The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah

The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.

Read full story
67 comments

The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland

The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.

Read full story
5 comments

This British Royal became a nun and is now buried in Gethsemane, Jerusalem

Princess Alice of Battenberg, Princess of Greece and DenmarkCredit: Unknown;. Princess Alice of Battenberg is most famously known as the mother of Prince Phillip and the mother-in-law of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Read full story
23 comments

A 300-foot subterranean chamber in Jerusalem is the site where the biblical King Zedekiah was blinded

The story of Zedekiah in the Bible was that he was the last king of Judah before the destruction of Jerusalem by king Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon. When Nebuchadnezzar captured Jerusalem in 589 BC, Zedekiah and his followers were also caught. Zedekiah suffered terribly as his sons were put to death in front of him and his eyes were put out so that he was blinded.

Read full story
265 comments
Brandy Station, VA

Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s house

The Graffiti House is one of the few Civil War-era buildings that has still survived intact to this day. It is located in the town of Brandy Station, Virginia. The house was believed to have been constructed in 1858 and served as a residential and commercial property. It had a prime location adjacent to the village depot and on the railroad. Thus, it was used by both Union and Confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

Read full story
19 comments

These rare living fossils provide clues to what the Earth looked like 3.5 million years ago

Stromatolites growing in Hamelin PoolCredit: Paul Harrison with GFDL permission; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Stromatolites are layered sedimentary formations that are created by microorganisms. The stromatolites resemble rocks.

Read full story
56 comments

Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles

Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.

Read full story
1331 comments

Some scientists claim that the first humans may not have evolved from Africa after all

Reconstruction of an early humanCredit: Mauricio Antón; CC-BY-3.0 Scientists have always claimed that the first humans emerged in Africa 2 million years ago before the advent of modern humans. This means that pre-humans developed in Africa.

Read full story
2499 comments
Oatman, AZ

An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys

The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.

Read full story
51 comments

A 32,000-year-old seed was brought back to life from the Siberian permafrost

Silene stenophyllaCredit: Maria Khoreva; CC-BY-4.0 Silene stenophylla is a species of plant in the family Caryophyllaceae. It grows in eastern Siberia in the Arctic tundra. Frozen samples of the plant were found in the Arctic tundra and were estimated to be 32,000 years old. The seeds of the plant were discovered on the banks of the Kolyma River in Siberia. Researchers took the seeds and grew them into adult plants.

Read full story
35 comments

This ancient rock fortress was the scene of a tragic standoff between 960 Jews and a Roman legion

Masada is an ancient rock fortress that is situated on top of a mesa (rock plateau) in Israel. It is located in the Judaean desert and overlooks the Dead Sea. According to the Jewish-Roman historian, Josephus, Masada is the site of the first Jewish-Roman war. It was also used by Herod the Great as the location of his palaces.

Read full story
6 comments

The Soviet spy in Buckingham Palace was related to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II with Vladimir Putin of RussiaCredit: www.kremlin.ru. ; CC-BY-3.0 Anthony Blunt (1907-1983) was a renowned professor and art historian. In 1945, he worked part-time at the Royal Library and was made Surveyor of the King's Pictures. This job involved taking care of and maintaining the royal collection of art works.

Read full story
22 comments

This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died

Immovable LadderCredit: Wilson44691; Public Domain Image. There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.

Read full story
1183 comments

The "Diver's Cemetery" is the deadliest diving spot in the world

Credit: Tommi Salminen (Tsalminen (talk)); CC-BY-SA-3.0 The diving spot that has been nicknamed the "Diver's Cemetery" is actually the Blue Hole in the Red Sea that is located north of Dahab, Egypt.

Read full story
14 comments

A hero who received a medal for saving the Queen's daughter was later forced to sell it to pay for his own funeral

The George Medal - Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Hsq7278; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Ronnie Russell was the hero who saved Princess Anne from being kidnapped in 1974. At the time, Russell was a boxer.

Read full story
105 comments

Queen Elizabeth II traveled the world but she never got to visit this historically significant country

Time magazine cover of Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Boris Chaliapin; Public Domain Image. In her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II had visited at least 117 countries according to Time Out. She will always be known as one of the best-traveled monarchs of her time.

Read full story
39 comments
Salem, MA

This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trials

The Witch House at SalemCredit: chensiyuan; CC-BY-SA-4.0 According to Atlas Obscura, the Witch House at Salem is the only surviving structure with direct ties to the Salem Witch trials of 1692.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy