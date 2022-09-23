This ancient rock fortress was the scene of a tragic standoff between 960 Jews and a Roman legion

Masada is an ancient rock fortress that is situated on top of a mesa (rock plateau) in Israel. It is located in the Judaean desert and overlooks the Dead Sea.

According to the Jewish-Roman historian, Josephus, Masada is the site of the first Jewish-Roman war. It was also used by Herod the Great as the location of his palaces.

Masada is most famously known for a tragic event - the siege of Masada. The siege involved a standoff between 960 Jewish rebels and a legion of Romans totaling more than 15,000. The Roman legion laid siege to the Jewish rebels who were hiding in the fortress of Masada.

The Jewish rebels were trapped inside the fortress while the Roman legion surrounded Masada. There was no help coming and the rebels believed that it was the will of God that they should die.

The historian Josephus reported that the Jewish defenders drew lots to determine who would die first. They did not want to be caught by the Romans and felt that the only recourse was to kill each other. It was against the Jewish religion to commit suicide so they killed each other until the last man standing. The last man would commit suicide as there was no one alive among his Jewish brethren to kill him.

Archaeologists are not convinced of the accuracy of Josephus's account of the siege of Masada. However, they do agree that Jews were killed at the site. They remain unsure if the Romans directly killed them or the Jews committed mass suicide.