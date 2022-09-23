The Soviet spy in Buckingham Palace was related to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II with Vladimir Putin of Russia Credit: www.kremlin.ru. ; CC-BY-3.0

Anthony Blunt (1907-1983) was a renowned professor and art historian. In 1945, he worked part-time at the Royal Library and was made Surveyor of the King's Pictures. This job involved taking care of and maintaining the royal collection of art works.

Blunt worked under Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, and was well-trusted and liked within the Royal Family. After all, he was a third cousin to the Queen Mother (Queen Elizabeth II's mother).

As a child, Blunt would have tea with the Queen Mother (before she married into the Royal Family). His connections enabled him to become close to the Royal Family.

After King George VI died, Blunt worked under Queen Elizabeth in the same capacity as Surveyor of the Queen's Pictures. In 1956, he was even knighted by the Queen.

In 1979, Blunt was officially exposed as a Soviet spy. British intelligence, MI5, had already known about Blunt's spy connections in 1964 but it was not made public until 1979. It is believed that the Queen was also notified about this in the 1960s but he was granted immunity from prosecution in return for information about the Soviets.

Blunt's origin as a spy began during his time at Cambridge University. He was recruited by a Soviet double agent working for the KGB. He did pass on important messages to the Soviet Union.

Even when he became director of an art institute, MI5 suspected Blunt of espionage but they could never really prove it until 1964.

Blunt continued to work under Queen Elizabeth II after confessing that he was a spy. He remained welcome in the palace. It was thought that he had special protection because of his family ties to both Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother.

After he was publicly exposed in 1979, his knighthood was stripped and he became the object of scorn and derision in the U.K. He died isolated and unhappy of a heart attack in 1983.