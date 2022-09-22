This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died

There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.

The ladder is called the Immovable Ladder and it is located at the site of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This is also the site that is reported to be the place of Jesus's death and resurrection.

The ladder has not been moved since 1728 or even earlier because it represents the "status quo."

The status quo is maintained by six Christian denominations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. These include the denominations of the Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic, Roman Catholic, Coptic, Ethiopian, and Syriac Orthodox churches.

All six denominations have fought to be in control of the site that is purported to be holy because of its connection to Jesus's death and resurrection. The church remains one of the holiest sites for Christians and has been visited by pilgrims since the 4th century.

The six denominations manage the church separately but everything in the church is shared between them including the ladder.

None of the six churches has agreed on who will take possession of the ladder so it has remained in place for centuries.

Although the ladder is "immovable", it was moved twice in the 20th century for a brief period of time. Authorities believe that this was the result of a prank.