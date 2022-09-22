Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country

Anita Durairaj

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccwi6_0i2WMg6K00
Credit: Brnonavarro; CC-BY-SA-4.0

The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur.

The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.

The Argentinosaurus is a member of Titanosauria which is a diverse group of sauropod dinosaurs that thrived until the end of the Cretaceous period.

The Argentinosaurus bone was discovered by a farmer in a small city in Argentina. Unfortunately, the complete skeleton of the dinosaur has not been discovered yet.

However, scientists were able to deduce the size of the dinosaur from the remaining bone fossils. They estimate that the length of the Argentinosaurus would have ranged from 121 to 131 feet while it would have weighed 99 to 110 tons.

Using computer modeling, scientists also estimated that the dinosaur would have moved at a pace of 5 mph.

The Argentinosaurus is not just the largest in size, it is also the heaviest. The neckbone of the dinosaur discovered in Argentina was 5 feet 3 inches long. However, it is not the tallest dinosaur.

The Argentinosaurus is now classified as one of the largest land animals in the world although its true size remains unconfirmed due to the incomplete skeletal remains.

The Argentinosaurus became extinct about 65 million years ago along with the rest of the sauropods.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Animals

Comments / 21

Published by

Trained with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati, I write unique and interesting articles focused on science, history, and current events.

N/A
110993 followers

More from Anita Durairaj

A 32,000-year-old seed was brought back to life from the Siberian permafrost

Silene stenophyllaCredit: Maria Khoreva; CC-BY-4.0 Silene stenophylla is a species of plant in the family Caryophyllaceae. It grows in eastern Siberia in the Arctic tundra. Frozen samples of the plant were found in the Arctic tundra and were estimated to be 32,000 years old. The seeds of the plant were discovered on the banks of the Kolyma River in Siberia. Researchers took the seeds and grew them into adult plants.

Read full story

This ancient rock fortress was the scene of a tragic standoff between 960 Jews and a Roman legion

Masada is an ancient rock fortress that is situated on top of a mesa (rock plateau) in Israel. It is located in the Judaean desert and overlooks the Dead Sea. According to the Jewish-Roman historian, Josephus, Masada is the site of the first Jewish-Roman war. It was also used by Herod the Great as the location of his palaces.

Read full story

The Soviet spy in Buckingham Palace was related to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II with Vladimir Putin of RussiaCredit: www.kremlin.ru. ; CC-BY-3.0 Anthony Blunt (1907-1983) was a renowned professor and art historian. In 1945, he worked part-time at the Royal Library and was made Surveyor of the King's Pictures. This job involved taking care of and maintaining the royal collection of art works.

Read full story
1 comments

This ladder has not been moved since 1728 because it is located at the site where Jesus is said to have died

Immovable LadderCredit: Wilson44691; Public Domain Image. There is a small, wooden ladder that is perched under the window of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. There is nothing special about the ladder and it is rather unassuming but it represents something important for the Christians in the area.

Read full story
824 comments

The "Diver's Cemetery" is the deadliest diving spot in the world

Credit: Tommi Salminen (Tsalminen (talk)); CC-BY-SA-3.0 The diving spot that has been nicknamed the "Diver's Cemetery" is actually the Blue Hole in the Red Sea that is located north of Dahab, Egypt.

Read full story
6 comments

A hero who received a medal for saving the Queen's daughter was later forced to sell it to pay for his own funeral

The George Medal - Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Hsq7278; CC-BY-SA-4.0 Ronnie Russell was the hero who saved Princess Anne from being kidnapped in 1974. At the time, Russell was a boxer.

Read full story
63 comments

Queen Elizabeth II traveled the world but she never got to visit this historically significant country

Time magazine cover of Queen Elizabeth IICredit: Boris Chaliapin; Public Domain Image. In her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II had visited at least 117 countries according to Time Out. She will always be known as one of the best-traveled monarchs of her time.

Read full story
25 comments
Salem, MA

This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trials

The Witch House at SalemCredit: chensiyuan; CC-BY-SA-4.0 According to Atlas Obscura, the Witch House at Salem is the only surviving structure with direct ties to the Salem Witch trials of 1692.

Read full story
11 comments

Evidence of an ancient Bronze Age drug trade involving painkiller medication

Credit: Overand at English Wikipedia; Public Domain Image. According to Arkeonews, Turkish archaeologists excavating an early Bronze Age site in Eskisehir (Turkey) have found remains of painkiller medicines in containers that are 4500 years old.

Read full story
22 comments

A company backed by Matt Damon accidentally sent a customer $10.7 million but the mistake was not caught for 7 months

Caricature of Matt Damon by Karl Meersman.Credit: Karl Meersman; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Crypto.com is a company that claims that they are the world's fastest-growing crypto company. Recently, they teamed up with Hollywood superstar Matt Damon to promote the company in an ad called "Fortune favors the Brave."

Read full story
309 comments

Queen Elizabeth II owned the rarest pink diamond but the largest pink diamond in the world was only found this year

Pink diamonds are rarely found in nature. It is reported that less than 3% of all diamonds are colored. And from this 3% of colored diamonds, only 5% are pink. The diamond becomes a pink color because it undergoes "plastic deformation" during its formation. There are 13 notable pink diamonds in the world today.

Read full story
18 comments
Cleveland, OH

The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100

Dr. Howard Tucker holding a certificate from the Guinness World RecordsTwitter /@AgeWave. Dr. Howard Tucker is currently the world's oldest practicing doctor. Dr. Tucker is a neurologist at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Read full story
29 comments

The only royal palace in North America that served as a home for European kings

Castillo de Chapultepec CastleCredit: lion05; CC-BY-2.0 According to an article in Atlas Obscura, Chapultepec Castle is the only North American castle that served as a home for European monarchs.

Read full story
110 comments

A young woman with a 100-year-old liver successfully gave birth to a baby girl

A liver transplant involves surgery to remove a diseased liver and replace it with a healthy one. In the majority of cases, a healthy liver can be obtained from an organ donor.

Read full story
33 comments
Pennsylvania State

This woman got to meet her great-great-great grandchild and became the oldest person ever from the United States

Sarah Knauss in 1897 when she was 17Credit: sconosciuto; Public Domain Image. The oldest American to have ever lived was Sarah Knauss (1880 - 1999). When Knauss died in 1999, she was listed as 119 years and 97 days.

Read full story
303 comments

The "Crocodile Queen of Egypt" was the first female Pharoah and she is not Cleopatra

Statue of Sobekneferu (Berlin Egyptian Museum 14475)Credit: Hedwig Fechheimer (1871-1942), Die Plastik der Ägypter, Berlin 1914, Public Domain Image. Cleopatra was not the only female Pharoah in the history of ancient Egypt. There were women rulers in Egypt long before Cleopatra came to power.

Read full story
151 comments

The world's oldest heart has been preserved for 380 million years

Diagram of a heartCredit: Patrick J. Lynch, medical illustrator; CC-SA-2.5 Researchers have discovered the world's oldest heart in the fossilized body of a 380 million-year-old fish.

Read full story
11 comments

The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown

There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels. According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

Read full story
49 comments

The ancient Roman historian who was the first non-Christian who wrote about Jesus

Portrait of TacitusCredit: Julien; Public Domain Image. Writings about Jesus are mostly sourced from the New Testament in the Bible. For non-Christians, the Gospels in the Bible may not provide adequate evidence about the existence of Jesus.

Read full story
508 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy