Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country

The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur.

The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.

The Argentinosaurus is a member of Titanosauria which is a diverse group of sauropod dinosaurs that thrived until the end of the Cretaceous period.

The Argentinosaurus bone was discovered by a farmer in a small city in Argentina. Unfortunately, the complete skeleton of the dinosaur has not been discovered yet.

However, scientists were able to deduce the size of the dinosaur from the remaining bone fossils. They estimate that the length of the Argentinosaurus would have ranged from 121 to 131 feet while it would have weighed 99 to 110 tons.

Using computer modeling, scientists also estimated that the dinosaur would have moved at a pace of 5 mph.

The Argentinosaurus is not just the largest in size, it is also the heaviest. The neckbone of the dinosaur discovered in Argentina was 5 feet 3 inches long. However, it is not the tallest dinosaur.

The Argentinosaurus is now classified as one of the largest land animals in the world although its true size remains unconfirmed due to the incomplete skeletal remains.

The Argentinosaurus became extinct about 65 million years ago along with the rest of the sauropods.