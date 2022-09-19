The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100

Dr. Howard Tucker holding a certificate from the Guinness World Records Twitter /@AgeWave

Dr. Howard Tucker is currently the world's oldest practicing doctor. Dr. Tucker is a neurologist at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dr. Tucker was named the world's oldest practicing doctor by the Guinness World Records in 2021.

According to his Wikipedia profile, Dr. Tucker has been practicing medicine since 1947. Born and bred in Cleveland, Dr. Tucker attended the Ohio State University for his undergraduate studies and medical school.

He is also listed as a World War II veteran and a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U.S. Navy and then later as Chief of Neurology for the Atlantic Fleet.

Dr. Tucker married his wife, Sara, in 1957. Sara is also a practicing psychiatrist at the age of 89. As of 2022, People magazine reports that Dr. Tucker and his wife have been married for 65 years and share four children and ten great-grandchildren.

For Dr. Tucker, the concept of retirement does not exist. He has hinted that the secret to his longevity is that he still enjoys working. Although he has slowed down recently and is reported to have stopped seeing patients, the doctor still teaches medical residents at the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center twice a week.

According to Dr. Tucker, it is important for the brain to be stimulated even after retirement.

He continues to practice what he preaches. At the age of 67, Dr. Tucker passed the Ohio State Bar exam and he hasn't stopped since. He is also still driving himself as he prefers to be independent.

Dr. Tucker claims that he will keep working until he dies.