The only royal palace in North America that served as a home for European kings

Castillo de Chapultepec Castle Credit: lion05; CC-BY-2.0

According to an article in Atlas Obscura, Chapultepec Castle is the only North American castle that served as a home for European monarchs.

Chapultepec Castle is located in Mexico City, Mexico. The name "Chapultepec" means "on the hill of the grasshopper."

The castle served as a home for Austrian archduke, Maximilian I. The archduke reigned as Emperor of Mexico from 1864 to 1867. He was an Austrian prince of the Hapsburg dynasty.

The castle was originally built in the 1780s for the viceroy of the Kingdom of New Spain. The viceroy was a Spanish military leader and government official under the Spanish Crown. It was a summer house for the viceroy.

However, during the Mexican War of Independence, the castle was abandoned.

It was not until 1864 that Maximilian I and his wife, Empress Carlota occupied the castle. Maximilian I redesigned the castle and renovated it so it would be comfortable for his family. The castle was redesigned in the neo-classical style that is similar to other European palaces. A roof garden was created for the castle and numerous artworks and furniture were brought over from Europe.

Today, Chapultepec Castle functions as a museum. It is the seat of the National Museum of Cultures. Visitors are allowed to tour the castle and the various collections inside. The castle is known for its beautiful gardens and scenery.

Due to its scenic location, the castle has been used as a shooting location in a few Hollywood movies such as the 1996 movie, Romeo and Juliet.