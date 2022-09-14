The 4 countries that are claiming the Koh-i-Noor Diamond on the British crown

There are four countries that are currently claiming ownership of the famous Koh-i-Noor Diamond which is a part of the British Crown Jewels.

According to Vice, these four countries include former British colonies. The four countries claiming ownership are India, Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The Koh-i-Noor Diamond is one of the most famous diamonds in the world. It is currently set on the Queen Mother's Crown and is a part of the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London. It is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world and weighs 105.6 carats.

The origin of the Koh-i-Noor Diamond was a diamond mine in the southern part of India which currently falls within the state of Andhra Pradesh in India.

While the current owner of the Koh-i-Noor is the British monarch and government, there have been several calls for the diamond to be returned to its "true" owner. The British claim that the Koh-i-Noor was a gift. However, the four countries claim that the diamond was looted.

An article in the Smithsonian described how the Koh-i-Noor came into British hands. Before the British, it was last owned by an Indian king. The Smithsonian article states that the young king was forced to give up the diamond to the British.

Regardless of the British claim, the ownership of the Koh-i-Noor is under debate. If one were to base the ownership of the diamond on its origin, then it would have to be India. However, the diamond itself has been possessed by different rulers hailing from four different countries - India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.

As for the next step in the saga of the Koh-i-Noor, it is reported that the British crown containing the diamond will next be worn by Queen Consort Camilla, wife of King Charles III.